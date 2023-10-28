Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$159.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0707763 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fiera Capital in the first quarter worth $310,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

