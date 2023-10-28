Financial Review: Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) & IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group -21.69% -3.53% -0.39% IF Bancorp 12.89% 6.56% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Ponce Financial Group and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ponce Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and IF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $89.17 million 2.02 -$30.00 million ($1.03) -7.40 IF Bancorp $36.14 million 1.31 $4.66 million $1.45 9.76

IF Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ponce Financial Group. Ponce Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Ponce Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, which includes one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property, construction and land, commercial and industrial, business, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

