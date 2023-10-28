First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

First American Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in First American Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,111,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

