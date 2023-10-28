First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.
First American Financial Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of FAF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $64.66.
First American Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
