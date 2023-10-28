First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $1,421.27 and last traded at $1,399.96. 17,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 128,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,301.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,354.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,288.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,943,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

