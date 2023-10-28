First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $114,500.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 24.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,111,000 after buying an additional 205,965 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

