First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,312 Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,399,000.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $198.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.