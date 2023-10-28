First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

