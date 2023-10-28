First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,261 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.16.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

