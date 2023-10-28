First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:V opened at $229.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

