First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after buying an additional 299,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.57 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

