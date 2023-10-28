First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $141.25 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

