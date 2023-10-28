First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $236.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.83 and a 200-day moving average of $252.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.