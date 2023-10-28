First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after buying an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,202,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

