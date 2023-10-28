First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 11,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $324.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

