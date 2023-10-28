First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

