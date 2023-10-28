First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

