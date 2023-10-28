First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,306 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period.

BATS IFRA opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

