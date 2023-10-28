First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

