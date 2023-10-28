First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 673.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $238.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.86 and a 200 day moving average of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.