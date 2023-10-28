First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 15,983 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $179.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $142.76 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

