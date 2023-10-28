First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 487 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

