First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,749 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.