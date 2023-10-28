First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

