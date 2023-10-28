First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

