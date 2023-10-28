First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,944 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 167.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,899,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,152 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

