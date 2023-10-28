First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 46.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $127.55 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.01.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $5,763,048 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

