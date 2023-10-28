First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

