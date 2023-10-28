First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.35 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.