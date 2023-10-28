First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.35 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
