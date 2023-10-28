First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several brokerages have commented on FWRG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.74 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.