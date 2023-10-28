FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

FE stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

