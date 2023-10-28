FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
FE stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
FirstEnergy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on FE
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FirstEnergy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.