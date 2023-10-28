FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstService were worth $51,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstService by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV opened at $137.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

