Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 32,800 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after acquiring an additional 145,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.2 %

CPB stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

