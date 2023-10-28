Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 3,900 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.19 and its 200-day moving average is $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

