Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $178.49 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $251.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

