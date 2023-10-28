Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

