Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $2.27 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

