Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $2.58 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

