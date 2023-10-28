Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 26,900 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2,988.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLR opened at $122.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

