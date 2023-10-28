Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 162,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 62,042 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.14 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

