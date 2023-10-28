Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,569,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

