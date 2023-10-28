Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $12,452,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
AerCap Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AER opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $69.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
AerCap Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
