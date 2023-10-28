Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 307,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.12 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

