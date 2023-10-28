Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 76,200 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $53,678,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 492,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

