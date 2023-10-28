Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $100.99 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.