Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 791,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,714,000 after buying an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.05%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

