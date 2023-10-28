Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

BEN opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.