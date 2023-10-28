Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FND. Barclays lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

