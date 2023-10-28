FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

