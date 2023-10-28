FMC’s (FMC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.50.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Stock Down 0.8 %

FMC stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.